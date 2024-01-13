Andryushchenko talked about the consequences of “cotton” in occupied Mariupol

Iryna Pohorila12:40, 13.01.24

He noted that after the arrival, the occupiers became noticeably confused and began to hide their manpower.

As a result of this morning’s “cotton” in the temporarily occupied Mariupol , according to preliminary data, the barracks of the occupiers near the IFC named after Ilyich in the area of ​​the 3rd TTU Depot in the Kalmius district of the city were attacked.

This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Meriupli. “It is quite possible by fragments of the Russian air defense system,” he clarified.

“However, immediately after the “nothing at all happened” fire, the occupiers began to massively move manpower and equipment to the Primorsky district of Mariupol. A typical game of hide and seek after cotton,” Andryushchenko explained.

In addition, the Mariupol City Council noted that after the arrival of the occupiers, aviation activity began to be observed over the city.

The occupiers are moving manpower and equipment en masse to the Maritime district of MariupolConsequences of “cotton” in Mariupol

He also added that in Berdyansk, the local port, which the occupiers use as a military base, was previously damaged by the partners. “Details later,” Andryushchenko noted.

We will remind, this morning after the rocket attack of the occupiers on Ukraine, explosions rang out in occupied Berdyansk and Mariupol.

