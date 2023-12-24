“The West owes us”: Arestovich called to “talk to Putin” and make peace

Anastasia Gorbacheva20:44, 24.12.23

The ex-advisor of the OPU believes that Ukraine and Russia should be together.

Former adviser to the president’s office , Oleksiy Arestovych , who is abroad, distinguished himself with a new scandalous pro-Russian statement. He stated that after the conclusion of peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, a joint lawsuit should be filed against the West.

“Now we will kill each other by the hundreds, tens of thousands, for Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and what else. And why? What do we get from this – both Russia and Ukraine? What do we get by losing thousands killed for two district centers on both sides? What this is what we have achieved historically? Did the uncles from the regional committee of Washington and Brussels like us, who stand around us and applaud, watching how two monkeys with knives jump on each other? Why should we?” – said Arestovych in an interview with the Russian opposition journalist Yulia Latynina.

According to him, “we need to talk to Putin” and make peace, and then file a lawsuit against Western countries.

“Putin needs to say: ‘Let’s make peace.’ But we will make it in a particularly cunning way: we will file a collective lawsuit against the West. Ukraine and Russia are together. The West owes us,” said the ex-OPU adviser.

(C)UNIAN 2023

