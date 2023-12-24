Bill B.

A 21-year old US Marine Veteran died in Ukraine after taking out 12 russians in his final stand, his family said

US Marine Veteran Ethan Hertweck was killed in fighting in Ukraine

He died helping a comrade after taking out 12 russians in his final stand, his family said

Hertweck is one of 46 Americans to have died since the war began.

Ethan Hertweck was killed in Ukraine on December 8, just 11 days before he was scheduled to return home to the United States, Task & Purpose reported.

