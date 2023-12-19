“The war should be a failure for Russia”: France and Britain made a statement about assistance to Ukraine

Marta Gichko14:46, 12/19/23

The countries’ foreign ministers gathered for talks amid problems with continued US aid.

Britain and France say that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine should end in defeat for Putin. This statement came against the backdrop of problems with the continuation of US assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by The Associated Press, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna insist that Russian aggression cannot be encourage by denying Ukraine continued military assistance from its key partner, the United States.

Cameron, speaking after talks with Colonna in Paris, said the economies of Ukraine’s Western partners “outnumber the Russian economy by 25 to one or more.

“We have to make sure that this economic strength and these commitments pay off. If we can, I have no doubt that we can make sure that Putin loses, and it is important that he loses,” said the British Foreign Secretary.

Neither Cameron nor Colonna announced new aid to Ukraine in their comments to reporters. They didn’t answer questions.

“Side by side from the very beginning, our two countries have worked together to ensure that Russian aggression is a failure,” Colonna said.

Cameron said that support for Ukraine from Britain and France would last “as long as it takes.” Likening the war to “a play that consists of different acts,” he said Ukraine’s allies must determine its next stage.

“The first act was Russia’s stunning failure to achieve its goals. The second act was the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer of 2022, a brilliant success that the Ukrainians showed, pushing back the Russians, regaining half of the lost territory. The third act was more difficult on land. But Act Four hasn’t been written yet, and we need to make sure we get it right with our friends and partners in the Western world,” Cameron said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

