Anastasia Gorbacheva14:28, 12/19/23

Only about a third of those surveyed believe Washington is doing too much.

The number of Americans who support the provision of military assistance to Ukraine has increased. More than a third of respondents believe that Washington should do more for Kyiv.

FOX News conducteda survey about what role the United States should play in the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

Thus, 31% of respondents believe that the United States should do more for Ukraine to help defend itself against the Russian Federation, 35% say that the current level of support is sufficient, and 30% say it needs to do less.

Thus, since November of this year, the number of those who support increasing aid to Ukraine in the United States has increased by 10 points. At the same time, Democrats (+13) and Republicans (+7) believe that Kyiv needs additional help.

On Israel, a majority of 61% supports Israel, but that’s down from 66% in November and 68% in October. That is, the number of Jerusalem adherents is gradually decreasing.

