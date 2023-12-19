Zelensky on US help: I ​​am sure that we will not be betrayed

Nadya Prishlyak18:53, 12/19/23

There will be help, but the question is the dates, the president noted.

The United States will provide Ukraine with assistance, which was expected and only a matter of dates.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said this at a press conference.

He stressed that serious work is underway to provide financial assistance to Ukraine. “We’re working very hard on this,” he said.

Zelensky is convinced that help will come to Ukraine. “I am confident that the United States will not betray us, and what we agreed on with the United States will be fully implemented.” – he emphasized.

He added that the country expects serious financial support from the United States. “It’s a very powerful number that we are working on. Our American partners should know that we expect this help. They know the details of what it is needed, how it will affect it. And how the transfer affects the sustainability of our economy, the sustainability of the people of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine said that he had found understanding in the United States. “I think I have found an understanding with President Biden and the senators. We met with both parties. Let’s see. The question again is about dates,” he emphasized.

