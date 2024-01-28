The war in Ukraine is turning in Moscow’s favor because of the US’s “stupid ally” – The Atlantic

Nikita Shenderovsky14:28, 01/28/24

According to journalist Anne Applebaum, the United States is showing itself to be an unreliable ally.

While Ukraine continues its fight against Russian aggression, the world begins to forget about the fear of war , dealing with its own problems. This opinion was expressed by The Atlantic journalist Anne Applebaum.

According to her, while the world declares a “deadlock” situation at the front, Ukraine remains as bold and intricate as at the beginning of the invasion. However, according to her, Kyiv is now severely limited in ammunition and everything can lead to the fact that the Defense Forces simply will not have the opportunity to continue the fight.

“An even deeper and wider wave of shock will lead to a growing awareness that the United States is not just an unreliable, but a frivolous ally. A stupid ally. The EU spends more money on Ukraine than the Americans, but cannot yet produce as much as the US has in warehouses,” Applebaum writes.

According to the journalist, Washington’s hesitation to provide weapons to Ukraine convinces allies of the “political incompetence” of the United States and sends a message to Russia and China that the United States “is a degenerating, dying state.”

“To the outside world, no logic behind these decisions makes sense. All they see is that the American political system has been hijacked and crippled by a radical pro-Russian faction led by Trump, a disgraced ex-president who used violence and deceit, to try to stay in office,” Applebaum explains.

Speaking of Trump, the journalist is convinced that he is trying to use the Ukrainian issue to regain the presidency: “His motives are frankly selfish: he wants the border between the United States and Mexico to remain chaotic so that he can use this issue in his campaign. He does not wants Biden to benefit from any perceived solution or progress. And he doesn’t care if Ukraine runs out of ammunition as a result,” Applebaum explains.

