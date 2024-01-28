Armed Forces reserve officer: soldiers have to retreat due to lack of ammunition, the situation is very critical

Marta Gichko14:00, 01/28/24

Sometimes commanders have to order personnel to retreat due to lack of ammunition.

At the front, the situation with the balance of forces is critical, in particular at the level of weapons and the supply of ammunition. NATO countries promised Ukraine 200 thousand shells per year. And North Korea can provide Russia with a million shells in one week.

As Ukrainian Armed Forces reserve officer and military expert Andrey Kramarov said in an interview with OBOZ.UA, Ukrainian diplomacy must now explain to our partners that we need millions of shells, scaling and deployment of production.

“You can ask the soldiers what is the current limit for the use of those same 155-mm shells on the front line. Only an idiot, excuse me, can say that the shortage of shells can be compensated with the help of FPV drones. FPV drones and a 155-mm shell are absolutely different range of weapons. They cannot compensate for each other, they complement each other,” Kramarov noted.

According to him, there are big problems with this now. The greatest concern is due to the political processes in the United States, because the Americans were the largest donors of NATO-style weapons.

“It’s very cool that the whole world saw that the Russian T-90M tank can be destroyed with a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, but if the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle simply does not have cartridges for the gun, then it becomes a trophy in the Russian military museum,” he explained.

“I know the situation in the same Khrakhmalny, which is now being talked about a lot. My former subordinate is now a company commander there. They held Kakhmalny and withdrew from it simply because there was no ammunition. The company commander was personally in this village, commanding his subordinates, he had six dead. He told me: “We fired the last shot from a grenade launcher, and I realized that we simply physically could not hold the position any longer. Otherwise, I’ll just put my mouth down.” And he walked away. By the way, after that, literally in 24 hours, 25-brigade attack aircraft entered Khrakhmalnoye, killed the Russians there – and now this settlement is again a conditionally gray zone,” he noted .

