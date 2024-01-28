Katerina Schwartz15:03, 01/28/24

Airplanes were cut for scrap metal.

Long-range bomber aviation has ceased to exist in Ukraine since 2006. Over four years, 60 strategic bombers (17 Tu-22M2 and 43 Tu-22M3) were destroyed and 423 Kh-22 missiles for them were disposed of. More than six thousand people were left without work, said the former deputy commander of the heavy bomber aviation division, Colonel Pyotr Romanyuk, Telegraf reports .

“I was not at the destruction of the last bomber. And many of my colleagues then did not want to see this horror. It’s like coming to the public execution of your friend,” he noted.

According to the colonel, those planes could still be flying:

“As far as I remember, the Armed Forces, including the air force, were reformed so much. And they always said that there was a reduction because there was not enough money. The next stage of reform ended, and again they said that there was not enough money. And then again… They cut equipment, sold. And those planes could still fly, their resource was not exhausted.”

Let us recall, according to Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Savchenko, the newest Tu-22M3 aircraft were first in service in Poltava, and then eventually cut down. The heavy bomber aircraft of independent Ukraine were destroyed for about 10 years, as determined by the Budapest Memorandum signed in 1994.

