The version about prisoners on board the Il-76 is unconvincing, but there is another danger, – Kovalenko

Larisa Kozovaya20:02, 01/24/24

The expert drew attention to the fact that Russia has not yet shown the bodies of the possible victims.

The version presented by the Russian Ministry of Defense that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war in the downed Il-76 contains a number of inconsistencies. This was stated by military-political commentator Alexander Kovalenko .

As the analyst notes, the plane crashed in the Belgorod region at about 11:00, and the first message that appeared in the information space of the Russian Federation was that the Il-76 was shot down by Russian air defense. Then, the emphasis changed abruptly – the “arrows were switched” to the air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, Moscow announced that there were Ukrainian prisoners on board who were being taken for exchange.

“The first images that emerged from the crash site did not show a large number of bodies. Remember the MH-17 crash (in 2014 in the Donetsk region, when “DPR” terrorists shot down a passenger plane with 300 people on board – UNIAN) – with aircraft debris and “The entire field was strewn with the bodies of the dead. Or, at least, the business jet of Yevgeny Prigozhin (the head of the Wagner PMC – UNIAN), much smaller in size and with fewer passengers on board – the first frames from the crash site already contained the remains of passengers,” analyzes Kovalenko.

He also claims that before the crash, the Russian Il-76 did not land, but rather took off from Belgorod airport. “How can you bring prisoners for exchange to Belgorod if you are leaving it?” – the specialist emphasizes.

Later, against the backdrop of these inconsistencies, Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan published a list that allegedly listed the names of dead prisoners. However, it contained information about Ukrainians who were “exchanged” on January 3.

“Interesting – OSINT analysts confirmed the fact that the Il-76 aircraft was RA-78830, flew to Russia through Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran, disappeared from radar in the Syrian region, and then appeared in the Belgorod area. A very strange route for both delivery of captured Ukrainians, although it is also known that this aircraft actively took part in the “Iranian express,” says Kovalenko.

He also draws attention to statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense that only three guards accompanied the 65 Ukrainian prisoners on board. The observer emphasizes that this is a critically low number of accompanying persons, which completely violates the relevant regulations.

5 hours after today’s disaster, a new video from the crash site appeared.

“Then a piece of the fuselage was shown with a large number of minor damages, which confirmed the downing of the SAM missile (anti-aircraft guided missile – UNIAN). But, again, even 5 hours later, the bodies of the allegedly dead Ukrainian prisoners were not shown. In view of all of the above, the version Russians with prisoners of war on board the Il-76 are collapsing every minute like a crystal castle,” notes Kovalenko.

At the same time, in the context of the above, the expert emphasizes other very alarming nuances.

“They officially stated that prisoners of war were on board. As of 18:30, not a single material evidence of this has been presented, although it is very important for Russian propaganda to show the correctness of their official bodies. Against this background, fears arise that Russian terrorists may “It’s time to prepare the ‘material evidence’,” the analyst suggests.

Il-76 crash near Belgorod

As UNIAN reported, this morning an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation . The Russian side stated that more than 70 people died on board. Almost all of them are Ukrainians who were being prepared for exchange. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said it could not currently confirm that the cause of the Il-76 downing was an attack by the Defense Forces.

In the evening, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy Russian military transport aircraft that deliver missiles to Belgorod for shelling the Kharkov region. It was also noted that the recorded intensity of shelling of the Kharkov region by Russian occupiers is directly related to the increase in the number of military transport aircraft that have recently flown to the Belgorod airfield.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that an exchange of prisoners was planned for today, which did not take place. At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence does not yet have reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the Russian plane.

Ukraine fulfilled all the agreements to prepare the exchange, the Russian prisoners were delivered on time to the agreed “point”, where they were safe. Intelligence officers emphasize that the Russian Federation did not inform Ukraine about the number of vehicles, routes and form of delivery of prisoners.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...