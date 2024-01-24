Germany will transfer 80 Leopard 1 tanks and more to Ukraine – Pistorius

Yuri Kobzar19:28, 01/24/24

Germany has revealed its plans for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024.

Germany plans to train at least 10 thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024, and also intends to supply tanks and other equipment to Ukraine. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, writes Tagesspiegel .

According to him, air defense systems remain the main priority of German assistance to Ukraine. It is Berlin that leads the coalition of partner countries that are working on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. In particular, Germany intends to transfer additional IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems and Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns to Ukraine this year.

Pistorius has acknowledged that Germany needs to speed up its arms production, a task Berlin is willing to take on. “We are meeting Ukraine’s most urgent needs here and now with weapons, materials and training,” Pistorius emphasized.

In particular, the German Defense Minister promises Ukraine additional supplies of artillery and artillery ammunition and more than 80 Leopard 1 tanks. Pistorius also promises Ukraine the supply of armored personnel carriers, engineering tanks, including bridge layers, 450 protected vehicles, mine clearance systems, drones, radars and reconnaissance systems.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...