Pentagon has no more money for Ukraine – Austin

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine receives daily reports on the shortage of weapons and ammunition among units.

The US has run out of money to help Ukraine and Washington cannot supply Kyiv with missiles and ammunition at the same level as a year ago. This was stated by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at a monthly conference of 50 countries coordinating support for Ukraine, the Associated Press reports .

“The US has run out of money to help Ukraine, and we are unable to supply Kyiv with missiles and ammunition at the same level as a year ago. I encourage this group to dig deeper to provide Ukraine with more vital ground-based air defense systems and interceptors.” – Austin said.

In addition, the AP quotes Austin’s assistant for international affairs, Celeste Wallander, who said that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense receives daily reports about the shortage of weapons and ammunition among units.

