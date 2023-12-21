The United States began urgent negotiations with its allies on the transfer of frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine

Oleg Davigora21:18, 21.12.23

Joe Biden’s administration has begun urgent negotiations with allies to channel frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine .

Citing sources, The New York Times writes that support for such a measure is growing in Congress, which “instills optimism” in the Administration of the US President.

Interlocutors of the publication say that the relevant negotiations with the authorities of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan have recently accelerated, because the USA wants to develop a strategy until February 24, 2024 – the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is about 300 billion dollars of Russian assets.

Biden has yet to sign off on a transfer strategy. As the NYT writes, politicians must determine whether the funds will be sent to Ukraine directly or used in the interests of Kyiv in other ways.

They also discuss what limitations may be associated with these assets. Including whether they can be spent on military operations or only on restoring the country’s economy.

Transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Before that, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that without the consent of Congress, withdrawing funds “is not something that is allowed by law in the United States.” The precedent, as The New York Times writes, was also feared by some high-ranking American officials, because due to the confiscation, other countries may refuse to keep their savings in the Federal Reserve System in New York or in dollars.

Federal Attorney General Peter Frank filed an application with the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main to confiscate hundreds of millions of euros in Russian funds , writes Spiegel, citing its own sources. Journalists note that the prosecutor’s office wants to transfer to the state treasury more than 720 million euros of frozen funds of a subsidiary of the Moscow Stock Exchange, which are located in the German branch of the American bank JPMorgan.

