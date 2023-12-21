All Uragan Launchers Used By Russians To Shell Kherson Already Destroyed

The AFU dealt a blow to the occupants on the left bank of the Dnipro.

21.12.2023

On Tuesday, December 19, Russian troops launched a number of strikes on Kherson, which resulted in significant damage, and civilians were wounded. The next day it became known that the Uragan multiple rocket launchers, which the enemy used to shell the city, had been destroyed.

This was reported by Natalia Humenyuk, the speaker of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the South Defence Forces, on the air of the national TV marathon. She noted that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three invaders’ launchers.

“We are trying to destroy as much as possible the enemy technical potential: equipment, weapons, ammunition, warehouses, storage points, everything they direct across to the right bank. In particular, three Uragan launchers, which were hitting Kherson yesterday, were destroyed,” said Gumenyuk.

We remind you that over the past day the Russian troops shelled Kherson region 82 times, firing 356 shells from mortars, artillery, “Grads”, tanks, UAVs and aviation. 36 shells hit Kherson.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones. At least nine townspeople were injured, including four children.

