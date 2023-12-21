Finland, after Putin’s threats, announced a new defense aid package for Ukraine

12/21/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Following threats from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Finland announced a new 21st defense aid package for Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made by the president of the country on December 21, 2023, on the recommendation of the government.

This was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Defense. The cost of this defense package is estimated to be around 106 million euros.

Additional assistance took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource position of the Defense Forces.

“Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine both in the short and long term. The total cost of the defense equipment packages that we have already supplied is 1.6 billion euros,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hyakkanen commented on the corresponding decision.

The Finnish side did not provide details regarding the contents and specific timing of sending this package to Ukraine for reasons of speed and safety of aid delivery.

Let us recall that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation does not intend to fight with NATO and does not want to spoil relations with the North Atlantic Alliance. At the same time, the head of the Kremlin threatened that Finland would face problems due to joining NATO.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo explained why his country closed the border with the aggressor country Russia. The reason was hybrid attacks from the Russian Federation, the purpose of which is the sovereignty of Finland and the European Union. Russia, let us remind you, is trying to put pressure on the country with the help of illegal migrants.

