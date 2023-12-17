The United Russia congress unanimously supported the nomination of Putin as a candidate for president of the Russian Federation. He promised that Russia would not give up its sovereignty “in exchange for sausage”

14:51, December 17, 2023Source:

The congress of United Russia, held in Moscow at the exhibition-forum “Russia” at VDNKh, unanimously supported the nomination of Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the presidency of the Russian Federation.

A day earlier, the initiative group of voters (among others, includes Shaman, Navka, Zhoga and Turchak) < a i=3>supported Putin’s candidacy as a self-nominated candidate in the upcoming presidential elections of the Russian Federation in March 2024.

Putin thanked United Russia for its support and made a speech in which, in particular, he stated that Russian society, “all branches of government and levels of government have shown maturity, strength and stability.” The plans of the “Western elites” to destabilize Russia in ways that “have been tested more than once in many regions of the world during the so-called ‘color coups,’” he said, “have not worked and will not work.”

The Russian state “will be sovereign, and, therefore, truly people’s,” Putin said. “We will make all decisions ourselves, without prompting from abroad,” he said, emphasizing that “Russia cannot, like some countries, in exchange for sausage, give up its sovereignty and become someone’s satellite.”

Putin also said that “tasks are growing like a snowball, but we are Russia, we are a winter country, we love snow, look how much of it has piled up.” Each of these and other statements by Putin was greeted with applause by those gathered in the hall.

Vladimir Putin is running for a fifth term as president. Amendments to the Constitution adopted in 2020 give him the opportunity to remain in power until 2036.

To formally register as a presidential candidate, Putin needs to collect 300 thousand voter signatures and provide them to the Central Election Commission.

Putin’s election headquarters will also have to be formed. As Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, this will be done “in a timely manner.”

The Russian presidential elections will take place from March 15 to March 17, 2024.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...