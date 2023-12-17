Enemy equipment at the airfield near Rostov suffered a significant defeat, – source

Tanya Polyakovskaya17:31, 12/17/23

The attack on the airfield is a joint special operation of the SBU and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Enemy equipment at the airfield in the Rostov region of Russia as a result of an attack by drones was significantly damaged.

According to UNIAN sources, today’s attack on the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region is a joint special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the airfield was an important target, since it is the location of the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to sources, there were up to 20 SU-34 aircraft at the airfield at the time of the strike. In addition, three radar stations and other equipment were located on the airfield.

The attack on the airfield was carried out by drones. According to the agency’s interlocutor, although Russia has traditionally declared that all the drones were shot down, in reality the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a significant defeat on the enemy’s equipment.

Drone attack on an airfield in the Rostov region

On the night of December 17, unknown drones attacked a military airfield of Russian invaders in the Rostov region – in Morozovsk.

The attack was also confirmed by the local governor Vasily Golubev. According to his version,the air defense shot down “most of the” drones over the airfield.

According to open data, the 559th Guards Regiment (military unit 75392) is based at the military airfield in Morozovsk. Front-line bombers SU-24, SU-24M and SU-34 are stationed at the airfield.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that their air defense allegedly shot down 33 drones over the Volgograd, Lipetsk and Rostov regions on the night of December 17. Subsequently, the Russians added that two more drones were destroyed in the Volgograd region.

