Vadim Khludzinsky18:10, 12/17/23

According to the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, “no one can conquer Russia to their will.”

During the “special military operation” Russia “is fighting a dangerous and cruel enemy.” This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and the Chairman of the ruling party of the aggressor country, United Russia. Dmitry Medvedev during his speech at the 21st Party Congress. According to him, the Russian Federation is opposed to the Kyiv regime and the collective West.

“We are giving a tough rebuff to the neo-Nazi forces of the Kyiv regime and the so-called collective West behind them. With his military arsenal, financial power and desire to conquer, in fact, the whole world, to force the world to live according to the notorious Anglo-Saxon rules. During the Northern Military District, just like 80 years ago during the Great Patriotic War, we are fighting a dangerous, very cynical and cruel enemy,” Medvedev believes.

He also expressed his conviction that the Russian Federation will win the war it has launched against Ukraine.

“Marshal of the Soviet Union Konstantin Rokossovsky once said: “The Great Patriotic War was a nation-wide war, and the victory over the enemy was also a nation-wide war.” We will get the same nationwide victory in this fight,” said the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The ex-president of the Russian Federation also once again stated that Russia is waging a war not just against Ukraine, but against the collective West.

“We will not allow anyone to instill in us other people’s ideas, dictate rules that contradict our structure, our traditions, support xenophobia and extremism, conduct destructive activities at the expense and at the direction of our enemies,” Medvedev concluded.

Medvedev gave out another portion of nonsense

