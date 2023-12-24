The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Su-34 of the occupiers, one more plane could “take off”.

Kateryna Chernoval22:51, 24.12.23

Combat work was carried out against the enemy Su-30, currently they are investigating whether the target was hit.

The Ukrainian military shot down a plane of the Russian occupation forces in the direction of Mariupol. It is about the enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber .

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported on the successful work of the Ukrainian defenders . The Russian “bird” was hit by an anti-aircraft missile system, he added.

In addition, combat work was conducted on another enemy aircraft.

“On the Odesa direction, there was combat work on the Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea – we are studying the materials of objective control in order to know for sure whether the target was hit or not,” Oleschuk emphasized.

It should be noted that before this, explosions were heard in the Odesa region. In the Air Force, there were reports of a missile launch in the direction of the region.

