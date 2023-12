The Pro-Russian outlet Rybar claims that 12 F-16 Fighter Jets have begun operating in Ukraine 🇺🇦 with 3 more F-16s used for training purposes



Rybar claims that F-16s land in Uzhhorod and Ivano-Frankivsk, and they have parts stationed in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Starokostyantyniv pic.twitter.com/UXHZV74mpT