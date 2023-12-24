The occupiers launched a missile strike on Odessa: Ukrainian defenders hit an enemy plane (updated)

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Odessa on the evening of December 24.

Citizens heard several powerful explosions, the first of which sounded before the air raid warning signal, which was announced at 21:26.

UPDATED AT 9:33 p.m. Air raid warning cleared.

UPDATED AT 9:39 p.m. The alarm was sounded again. The Ukrainian Air Force reported several groups of drones moving from the Black Sea towards Odessa and Chernomorsk.

UPDATED AT 9:44 p.m. According to preliminary information, Ukrainian defenders hit an enemy Su-30 that fired a missile at Odessa.

UPDATED AT 9:55 p.m. There is an air battle over Odessa. Air defense is working. Stay in a safe place.

UPDATED AT 10:19 p.m. New groups of drones are heading towards Odessa and Chernomorsk.

UPDATED AT 10:32 p.m. “In the Odessa direction there was combat work on the Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea – we are studying objective control materials to know for sure whether the target was hit or not,” the Air Force noted.

