12/14/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During the day of fighting at the front, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,300 Russian invaders. The total number of neutralized manpower in the Russian Army today is 342,800 military personnel.

The enemy was also deprived of a lot of equipment and weapons, in particular the day before – 100 units. Updated data on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian soil was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to them, during December 13, our soldiers destroyed 22 armored fighting vehicles (10,616 in total), 12 artillery systems (8088) and 10 tanks (5692), one multiple launch rocket system (920) of the invaders.

In the sky, the defenders shot down 33 operational-tactical drones (6,206 in total) and 10 cruise missiles (1,606) of the Russian Army.

In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters burned 13 enemy vehicles and tanks with fuel and lubricants (10,675), as well as nine special equipment (1,185).

Since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces have destroyed 605 air defense systems, 324 aircraft and the same number of helicopters, 22 ships/boats and a submarine of the Russian Armed Forces. Data on the losses of the army of the aggressor country in the war against Ukraine are constantly being updated.

As OBOZ.UA reported, MTR snipers destroyed an enemy reconnaissance group in the Avdiivka direction. These are four occupiers who tried to advance deeper into Ukrainian positions.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/vsu-obezvredili-za-sutki-okkupantov-i-vraga.htm?_gl=15ap00i_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMjUzNTA0NC42Mi4wLjE3MDI1MzUwNDQuNjAuMC4w

