Russia launched suicide bombs in waves from three directions: air defense shot down almost all the drones

Marta Gichko 07:44, 12/14/23 – UNIAN

In total, 42 drone launches were recorded, 41 of which were shot down.

Air defense accurately worked against the “martyrs” / photo t.me/ssternenko

On the night of December 14, the Russian occupiers attacked UAVs with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Air defense forces shot down almost all of the killer drones.

According to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, six missiles were launched around midnight from the temporarily occupied Kherson region in the direction of the Nikolaev and Kherson regions.

At the same time, the enemy began attacking with attack UAVs “Shahed-136/131” from 19:00 on December 13. The launches were carried out in waves from three directions: Balaklava, Chauda – Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation. In total, launches of 42 enemy attack UAVs were recorded.

The main direction of attack is the Odessa region. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been involved in repelling the air attack.

“This night, the sky defenders managed to shoot down 41 out of 42 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. The vast majority were in the Odessa region,” the message says.

Destroyed targets / PS

Russian drone attacks

At about 19:30 on December 13, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported that the movement of attack UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odessa region was recorded. Already at approximately 20:00 it became known that the Shahed group was flying in the direction of Odessa. Subsequently, explosions occurred in the regional center; air defense was probably operating.

The Odessa region was under enemy fire on December 12. The Russians attacked civilian and port infrastructure with drones of the “Shahed-136/131” type. People got hurt.

On the evening of December 13, the head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, announced that Kommunalshchik , who was injured as a result of a drone attack, died in the hospital . He was 42 years old.

https://www.unian.net/war/rossiya-zapuskala-shahedy-volnami-s-treh-napravleniy-pvo-sbila-pochti-vse-drony-12483156.html

Like this: Like Loading...