Massive attack on the south of Ukraine: many casualties and terrible destruction (photos, video)

Larisa Kozovaya08:43, 12/14/23

The Russian invaders sent almost 40 attack drones and missiles at the civilian population.

The enemy dealt a massive blow to the south of Ukraine , more than 10 adults and children were injured.

According to the press service of the Southern Defense Forces , for more than 6 hours in a row, from the evening until late at night, the enemy terrorized the southern regions with several waves of drone attacks and simultaneously launched a missile strike.

In particular, 39 UAVs of the “Shahed-136/131” type were launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea against civilian infrastructure. The air defense forces accurately worked on all attack drones: two were destroyed in the Kherson region, five in the Nikolaev region and 32 in the Odessa region.

“In the Odessa region, the enemy directed his attacks both on Odessa itself and on the south of the region – the Danube region. In Odessa, more than a dozen buildings, mostly residential, were damaged by the debris of downed kamikaze drones, private cars were on fire. It is preliminary known that 11 civilians were wounded, including 3 children. Rescuers quickly put out the fires and set up a heating center,” the military said.

In the Danube region, the enemy attacked port infrastructure, sending drones along the Ukrainian-Romanian state border. Falling debris damaged the storage areas of two granaries.

According to the military, the enemy allegedly launched a missile strike from an S-300 air defense system on Mirolyubovka in the Kherson region, where a private house, garage, and outbuildings were destroyed. An elderly woman died under the rubble of a house. Damage was caused to an educational institution and an outpatient clinic. The missile strike also reached Snigirevka in the Nikolaev region, where there was no significant damage or casualties.

According to the head of the Odessa OVA Oleg Kiper , in Odessa, as a result of falling debris from downed kamikaze drones, a dormitory was damaged, where adults and children were injured.

“The children and two adults were hospitalized. Two 8-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl had concussions and closed head injuries, while the adults had concussions and wounds,” the official said.

According to him, due to Russian terror, 11 buildings were damaged, and two cars were burned to the ground.

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

© Defense Forces, Odessa City Hall

19 _ _

A mobile heating center has been installed at the scene of the incident, psychologists are working with people, and the delivery of food and warm clothes has been organized.

“After the shelling of Odessa, the Russians began to attack the Izmail region. The terrorists sent more than 20 attack drones there…” added the head of the OVA.

As Gennady Trukhanov told Mary of Odessa , four children were taken to the hospital. Employees of city structures are working at the scene and have provided other victims with food and drinks. Warming stations are working. The issue of temporary resettlement of Odessa residents whose housing was damaged as a result of the attack is now being resolved.

Consequences of the shelling of the Odessa region, as a result of which a dormitory was damaged

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...