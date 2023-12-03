The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated all the invaders who shot unarmed soldiers – Barabash

Marta Gichko11:14, 03.12.23

The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers stormed this position and destroyed all the invaders who were there.

The head of the Avdiivka city state administration, Vitaly Barabash, said that the Defense Forces had eliminated all Russian occupiers involved in the execution of unarmed soldiers near Stepovoy, Donetsk region.

As Barabash stated on the telethon, two soldiers surrendered to the Russians because they ran out of ammunition.

“They surrendered, indeed, because they ran out of ammunition. As far as I know, a little later our guys stormed this position. Everyone who was there was eliminated,” Barabash noted.

