“Either we will fight with Western weapons, or the West themselves will fight the Russian Federation”: A colonel warned about the danger of Putin’s hybrid wars in the EU

The head of the aggressor country, Russia, Vladimir Putin, views the former Warsaw Pact countries as potential targets for his attacks. The dictator is capable of organizing new hybrid wars there.

For this reason, it is extremely important for the West to fully support Ukraine, since otherwise their armies will have to enter into direct military conflict with the Russian occupation army. This forecast was voiced in an exclusive interview with OBOZ.UA by pilot-instructor, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military expert Roman Svitan.

As the expert is convinced, none of the sanctions imposed against Russia are truly powerful. Today, the aggressor has the opportunity to continue to build up its military potential and prepare for new acts of aggression, now on the territory of the European Union.

“The countries of the former Warsaw Pact, including the Czech Republic (it included the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, East Germany, Albania, – Ed.), will be the first to come under attack,” Svitan said.

“Therefore, there is a direct interest of European countries in transferring weapons to us. And then let them think for themselves: either we will fight, but with their weapons, or after a certain time they themselves will fight with the weapons that they have left,” he emphasized.

According to the expert, at the first stage, Russia’s aggression will have a hybrid format. This will be a hybrid war. At first, he will not interfere in it. He will provide weapons to the “miners” of the Baltic countries – just as he did in the Donbass. In fact, there will be full-fledged military operations with the participation of the Russian armed forces, but only they will be called “Russian resistance” in the countries of the former Warsaw Pact,” he admitted.

As OBOZ.UA wrote, Czech President Petr Pavel said that if Ukraine does not soon receive military assistance in full, time may be lost. According to his estimates, during 2024, the aggressor country Russia may receive new opportunities to build up its forces.

