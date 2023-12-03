WSJ: Mike Johnson Becomes Surprise Champion of More Ukraine Aid

The head of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has revised his views on military assistance to Ukraine.

Dec. 2, 2023

Mike Johnson, who from the first days of his appointment did not hide his dissatisfaction with the US providing assistance to Ukraine, unexpectedly announced that supporting Ukraine is a “critical priority” for the US. The head of the US House of Representatives did not explain what caused such a sharp change in his position regarding Ukraine, but at the same time he supported his words with a solid argument, saying: “We cannot allow Vladimir Putin to march through Europe, and we understand the need for help.”

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal: “Mike Johnson Becomes Surprise Champion of More Ukraine Aid”

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/house-speaker-mike-johnson-ukraine-71a87e17

From the material you can learn that the issue of military assistance to Ukraine today remains controversial for American politicians. At the same time, by resolving this dispute, Mike Johnson will be able to demonstrate his professionalism, since his predecessor Kevin McCarthy was unable to cope with this task, for which he lost his position.

Journalists of the publication emphasize that the fate of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $61 billion now largely depends on the opinion of Mike Johnson, and if he has changed his view on this issue, then there is every chance that the United States will allocate money.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives Johnson spoke about assistance to Ukraine. Also, US Congress Speaker Johnson first mentioned Israel in his speech. Let us remind you that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Johnson spoke about additional assistance to Ukraine.

https://www.dialog.ua/world/285859_1701549509

