Vitaly Saenko17:27, 06.12.23

Earlier, Russian sources reported that Kiva was found dead in the Moscow region.

Kivu was liquidated by the SBU / UNIAN

The criminal and traitor to Ukraine, former people’s deputy Ilya Kiva, was eliminated from small arms as part of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

An UNIAN correspondent was informed about this by informed sources in law enforcement agencies.

“The liquidation of the TOP traitor, collaborator and propagandist Ilya Kiva is a special operation of the SBU,” noted UNIAN’s interlocutors.

In particular, as the sources noted, “the criminal was eliminated using small arms.”

