Resolution against EU accession talks with Ukraine tabled in Hungarian parliament

06.12.2023 15:00

Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, submitted to parliament on Wednesday a resolution calling on lawmakers not to support the launch of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

That’s according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

The start of negotiations on membership with Ukraine should be based on a consensus among the EU member states, the resolution reads, adding that there are no conditions for this as of today.

It also states that EU leaders should first thoroughly assess the impact of Ukraine’s possible membership in the bloc on cohesion and agricultural policies within the EU, of which poorer member states, including Hungary, are among the main beneficiaries.

As reported, Orban, in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, urged him not to put a decision on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and negotiations on its accession to the EU on the agenda of the upcoming EU summit.

An EU official later said Michel would cut short his trip to China as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to disrupt a summit of EU leaders at the end of the year.

On December 14, the European Council should consider the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

