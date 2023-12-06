Vitaly Saenko17:16, 06.12.23

The SBU sent the deputy of the “People’s Council of the LPR” Oleg Popov to the Kobzon concert

The Security Service of Ukraine is behind the bombing of the car of traitor and war criminal Oleg Popov in occupied Lugansk.

An UNIAN correspondent was informed about this by informed sources in law enforcement agencies.

“Today, in temporarily occupied Lugansk, a car with a deputy of the People’s Council of the Luhansk People’s Republic and war criminal Oleg Popov exploded,” sources said.

In particular, at first Russian propagandists reported that Popov was seriously injured, and then they admitted that the occupiers’ benefits had completely gone up in smoke.

According to sources, “this liquidation is the work of the SBU.”

“This was a completely legitimate goal, because before Popov became a deputy, he led many Russian volunteer battalions, led illegal armed groups and killed Ukrainians,” the sources noted.

In addition, sources noted that in the so-called “People’s Council of the LPR” this benefit of the occupiers was “the chairman of the committee on state security and defense issues.”

“Undermining the leader is the best advertisement for the effectiveness of this committee,” the sources emphasized.

