Jan 14, 2024

Tucker has been a friend and associate in the past of my family. I am sorry to say that he has become the Tokyo Rose of the modern world. While claiming to be a voice of truth, he is the second greatest source of untruth and disinformation in the world on Ukraine. His Gonzalo Lira reporting is a microcosm of Tucker’s relentless vicious and irresponsible commentary. I say “commentary” because Tucker has done zero reporting on Ukraine. But if you listen to this recent broadcast he reveals a “tell.” Go back and listen. He claims that there has been essentially little reports of what is happening inside Ukraine. Here is truth: No war in the history of the world has had as much coverage as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. None. It has been a story told through millions of iPhones, Instagram reporting, international news agencies, documentarians, etc. etc. But Tucker appears to only get his sources from RT and Lavrov. Here is my paper addressing one of his more outrageous lies.

Jan 10, 2024

Tucker Carlson’s War on Ukraine

The number one source in the world of disinformation, falsehood and lies about Ukraine is Putin. But with his audience of more than one hundred million viewers on Twitter, and his relentless use of mockery, sarcasm, falsehoods and Moscow-generated talking points, Tucker Carlson surely must be the second. For more than a year my documentary film foundation, Ukraine Story, has been tracking Tucker’s efforts to sew the seeds of contempt for the suffering people of Ukraine. We would like to see these efforts turn into a 30 minute documentary that proves once and for all, that Tucker’s claim that “everyone in the media is lying to you but me” is the pot calling the kettle black when it comes to his coverage of Ukraine.

Below you can find an article I wrote in response to Carlson’s broadcast less than 16 hours after the Russians blew up the Nova Kakhovka Dam, in which the former FOX host infallibly claimed that the explosion was a false flag plot staged by Kyiv against its own people.

https://www.ukrainestory.org/ukrainestoryreports/tuckers-war-on-ukraine-rdk9y

