Irina Pogorelaya16:51, 01/14/24

Girkin created an agent network in Ukraine to implement the Novorossiya project, and if not for his actions, the war in Donbass would not have started.

A friend of Russian terrorist and war criminal Igor Girkin-Strelkov , Yevgeny Skripnik, admitted that he was preparing a war in Ukraine even before 2014, when he worked in the FSB.

Journalist Denis Kazansky drew attention to this . He said that the Novorossiya project, which envisaged Russia’s seizure of part of the territory of Ukraine, was developed by Russian special services even before Euromaidan. And Girkin, being an FSB officer, created an intelligence network in Ukraine to implement this project even before the overthrow of the then President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

Skripnik also confirmed that it was Strelkov-Girkin who played a decisive role in inciting the war in eastern Ukraine. And if not for his intervention, hostilities would not have started there.

“This confession completely refutes Putin’s words that the reason for the attack on Ukraine was a “coup d’etat” on the Maidan in Kyiv. In fact, Putin made the decision to start a war even before these events,” the journalist noted.

(C) UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...