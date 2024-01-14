Dan Rice 🇺🇸 🇺🇦

President, American University Kyiv/Co-President Thayer Leadership at West Point/Former Special Advisor Ukraine Commander in Chief (Volunteer)/Awarded 2023 St Barbara’s Medal for obtaining Cluster Munitions for Ukraine

Jan 13, 2023

General David Petraeus interview at American University Kyiv on why the U.S. should send more cluster HIMARS rockets to Ukraine. (45 seconds).

With enough cluster rockets Ukraine will win.

The U.S. should increase shipments immediately through any means necessary, the Supplemental, the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) or Lend Lease.

I will be speaking this week at the U.S. Army War College in front of 800 leaders from the U.S. Army and all NATO countries.

General Petraeus support and influence helped get cluster shells approved July 2023 and then Himars cluster rockets Oct 2023.

He is the only living American to command two wars and he was Director of the CIA. He has a PhD in international relations from Princeton and personally knows nearly every world leader. He is respected by world leaders and feared by our enemies.

He has personal relationships with nearly all of Congress and his influence is tremendous.

Congress needs to follow his advice and send far more cluster rockets to Ukraine asap.

Video here :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/danricewestpoint_general-david-petraeus-interview-at-american-activity-7151995641664045056-6wCs?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

