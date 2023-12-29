The terrible blow of the invaders to Odessa: two dead, many injured, among them children (photo)

Larisa Kozovaya10:30, 12/29/23

Two wounded are in serious condition. Among the victims are children six and eight years old.

In Odessa, due to an enemy strike , two people died and many were injured, including children.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, this morning during an air raid there were explosions in the city. The roar was heard in different areas of the city.

Subsequently, information appeared on social networks about a fire in a high-rise building that occurred as a result of an enemy attack. People wrote that cars were damaged, and in some places craters were formed as a result of the “arrivals.” According to some reports, one of the educational institutions was allegedly damaged due to the attack.

According to the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Oleg Kiper, after a night attack by drones, in the morning the Russians launched a missile strike on Odessa. The enemy entered the residential buildings of civilians.

Russians hit a residential building in Odessa with a missile

“As a result of the attack, two Odessa residents were killed. 15 people were injured, including two children – 6 and 8 years old. All victims are currently receiving assistance in medical institutions of the city. Two wounded are in serious condition. All relevant services are working on the spot,” – the official emphasized .

He also released photos showing the consequences of the attack.

At the same time, the defense forces of southern Ukraine made public the consequences of a previous attack on the Odessa region, which the enemy carried out at night.

It is said that the aggressor sent drones across southern Ukraine. The vast majority of enemy UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type attacked from the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, 14 kamikaze drones were destroyed: one in the Kherson region, three in the Nikolaev region, 10 in the Odessa region.

In the Odessa region, a mothballed building of one of the infrastructure facilities was hit. And in Odessa, a high-rise building was damaged by debris from a downed drone. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service employees. There were no civilian casualties recorded at night.

Russian attack on a Ukrainian city – main news

At night, the enemy launched a drone strike in the Odessa region. Today, in many regions of Ukraine, an air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight . Missile attacks were carried out on various cities of the country. In Dnieper, a shopping center was hit, in Kharkov we know about dead and wounded, sad consequences in Kyiv, Lvov, etc.

