“The situation is more complicated than I thought”: Sadovy spoke about the consequences of the attack on Lviv

Vitaly Saenko10:23, 12/29/23

In fact, ten houses were destroyed.

The mayor of Lvov, Andrei Sadovy, spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack on the city . The mayor of Lvov reported this on Telegram .

“The situation is more complicated than I thought from the very beginning,” Sadovyi said.

The mayor confirmed that in Lviv one person died and eight sought medical help. One victim is in quite a difficult condition.

“There is a lot of destruction. There are houses nearby. In fact, ten houses were destroyed. Some of them even had all their windows blown out, the door was twisted. Also our communal school,” Sadovyi said.

According to him, the situation looks like the holidays for children will be extended. “It may take a month or more for everything to come to fruition,” added the mayor.

Vacations at the school damaged by the attack will continue / photo Telegram channel of Andrey Sadovoy

He also said that the rescuers of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations worked efficiently at the critical infrastructure facilities of the city where the fires occurred.

Sadovyi added that the city of Lviv and the region were attacked by Russian Kamikaze drones of the Shahed type and missiles.

“We are now at headquarters making a decision on full compensation for the losses that people have suffered. The main thing now is to restore the life of the houses,” Sadovy noted.

He also said that if any of the residents of the damaged houses need to be relocated, the city authorities will help with this.

