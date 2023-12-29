Attack on Kyiv: metro station damaged, many injured and the number of victims increased

Lesya Leshchenko, Anastasia Gorbacheva 10:18, 12/29/23-UNIAN

Fires were reported in places.

The building of the Lukyanovskaya metro station was damaged by the explosion / photo REUTERS

During a massive attack on Kyiv on the morning of December 29, the building of the Lukyanovskaya metro station was damaged by an explosion. Seven victims are known, and people are also under the rubble.

“The station works as a shelter. Trains pass through the station without stopping,” said the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, on Telegram .

In addition, five casualties are known in the capital.

“In the Podolsk district, doctors provided assistance to two men on the spot. One victim was hospitalized in the Svyatoshinsky district and two in the Shevchenkivskyi district,” the city mayor said.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, in the Shevchenkovsky district there is preliminary damage to a residential building. There is also a fire in the garage area.

A fire was recorded in a residential multi-storey building in Svyatoshinsky. At another location there is a fire in parked cars. Preliminarily one casualty.

“In the Podolsk region there is a fire on the territory of warehouses. There are many casualties. The information is being updated and clarified,” the message says.

Also in the Podolsk region there is destruction on the territory of non-residential buildings. Information about the victims is being clarified.

In the Darnitsky district – damage to a residential building. Preliminarily, there were no injuries or fire, the KMVA reported.

In addition, it is reported that approximately three people are under the rubble of a warehouse damaged by rocket debris in the Shevchenko district. Three people were caught. The search and rescue operation continues.

At the moment, seven victims are known.

Consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv as of 9:00

In the Podolsk region, a warehouse covering an area of ​​approximately 3,000 m2 is on fire. Many wounded, the number is being determined. A search is underway for victims.

In the Svyatoshinsky district, a fire was recorded in a residential uninhabited multi-storey building. At another location, three parked cars are on fire. Both fires have been extinguished. One victim has been identified.

In the Shevchenko district there is preliminary damage to a residential building. The fire in the garage area has been extinguished. A fire was also recorded in warehouses and non-residential buildings. Six victims were previously identified.

There is damage to a residential building in the Darnitsky district. Preliminary, no injuries or fire.

In the Darnitsky district, damage to a house was recorded in the private sector. No ignition. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Updated 9:19 am . In the Shevchenko district, a fire was also discovered in an unfinished business center. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Updated 9:44 . According to preliminary data, there are already 17 victims in the capital. Information is clarified and updated.

Updated 09:52 .

Updated 9:52. It became known that a person died as a result of an attack by Russian occupiers in the capital.

As the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko noted on Telegram, the body of one victim was pulled out from under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenko district of the capital.

“The search and rescue operation continues. Before this, rescuers removed three victims from the rubble. They were hospitalized by doctors,” the mayor added.

At the same time, train traffic on all metro lines has been resumed. The Lukyanovskaya station also operates in transportation mode. The Kyiv metro operates as usual.

Updated 10:06. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, informed on Telegram that as a result of an enemy missile hitting the roof of an unfinished business center in the Shevchenkovsky district, the upper floors (from 10 to 8 floors) were partially destroyed.

According to him, there were isolated fires on the roof, emergency services are working on the spot.

“And from under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenko district, rescuers fired another victim,” the mayor said.

In addition, the KMVA reported that two dead and 18 wounded were found.

Russian attack on Ukraine – what is known

In Ukraine, an air raid alert sounded in all regions . The enemy launched “Shahed” drones across our territories from the night before, and in the morning they began firing missiles.

