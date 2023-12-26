“The sea is burning”: powerful explosions and detonation in the port in Feodosia (photo, video)

02:48, 12/26/23 - UNIAN – Lyudmila Zhernovskaya

Local residents filmed the fire.

The port is burning in Feodosia / Collage UNIAN / t.me/war_monitor, Screenshot

On the night of Tuesday, December 26, explosions are heard in occupied Crimea . Local residents report this. At around 01:50, information appeared in chats in Feodosia about loud explosions and a fire in the port area. The occupants blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge at around 01:30.

The Russian Telegram channel SHOT writes that residents of Feodosia heard several explosions in the port area, then traces of smoke appeared in the sky. There is air defense in the city. The occupation authorities of the peninsula did not comment on what was happening.

Information is being updated…

Updated at 03:20: Gauleiter of Crimea Sergei Aksenov said that the port area was cordoned off. According to him, the detonation stopped and the fire was localized. Residents of several houses are going to be resettled.

Updated at 03:00: Video and photos of a serious fire in the port area are being published online. On one of the videos you can hear a repeated explosion, on the second – detonation.

photo t.me/war_monitor

Explosions in Feodosia

As you know, after the start of a full-scale war in occupied Crimea, Russian military installations systematically come under attack.

On the night of December 5, residents of Feodosia reported an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles ; a large number of explosions were heard in the city.

In August, Feodosia was attacked by a “swarm” of drones, and in April it was reported online that a Russian S-300 air defense system was destroyed during an attack on the city.

