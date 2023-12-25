The killer, pardoned by putin, conducted a lesson themed “A Hero of Our Time” at a boarding school in Ulyanovsk, russia, as reported by local media.

In 2016, Alaberdy Karazhaev was sentenced to 9 years for the murder of his mother-in-law’s partner. He struck his victim at least 16 times on the head with a frying pan and a poker. From September 2022 to March 2023, he participated in the invasion of Ukraine and was subsequently pardoned by the president of the aggressor country.

In December 2023, the killer was invited to the Ulyanovsk boarding school “Ulybka” for children with special needs. Alaberdy Karazhaev conducted a lecture as part of the project “A Hero of Our Time”. The school administration reported, “The children showed great interest in the manifestation of heroism and felt a sense of pride for the contributions of the heroes to the well-being of people and the preservation of our homeland. A low bow to you, warriors of Russia!”

After the media highlighted that the lecture was conducted by a killer, the school deleted the publication about the lesson from its VKontakte page.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...