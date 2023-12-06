Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:35, 06.12.23

2 minutes.397UPDATED

According to preliminary information, there was a cut wound on the traitor’s right temple.

Former fugitive people’s deputy Ilya Kiva, who betrayed Ukraine, was found dead in the Russian village of Suponevo.

There was a hematoma on the left side of the traitor’s face, and a cut wound on the right temple, Mash reports on Telegram. “The bloody body of Ilya Kiva was found lying in the snow in the park area of ​​the Velich Country Club hotel in the village of Suponevo,” the report notes.

“Velich Country Club” is located in the village of Suponevo, located in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...