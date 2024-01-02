The Russians launched Daggers and more: everything that is known about the ongoing missile attack on Kyiv

Julia Murina – 09:00, January 2 – 24 Channel

On the morning of December 2, Russia attacked Kyiv. The occupiers hit the capital with rockets. Air defense forces work against enemy targets.

Putin’s fighters attacked, in particular, with “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles . All that is known about the enemy shelling is collected by Channel 24.

The invaders struck with Tu-95MS and MiG-31K

At about 6 o’clock, the Air Force announced that Russia had raised 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, from which they had launched missiles over Ukraine.

The explosions in Kyiv thundered around 7 in the morning. Then they sounded again and again. As of 9 o’clock, the rocket attack continues. The Air Defense Forces work against enemy targets.

Note that according to the Air Force, the occupiers raised 9 MiG-31Ks into the sky. The aggressor launched “Dainzhal” aeroballistic missiles in the direction of Kyiv.

What is known about the victims

At 08:34, Vitaliy Klitschko reported on 10 victims in the Solomyansk district. However, around 9 in the morning their number increased.

So far, 16 people have been injured in a multi-story building in the Solomyan district, where a fire broke out as a result of a rocket attack. Doctors hospitalized 15 of them,

the mayor said.

Electricity and water have disappeared in part of Kyiv

Vitaliy Klitschko reported that some objects and residential buildings were de-energized. Problems with light in several districts of the capital. Also, some temporarily lack pressure in the water supply network.

Due to the attack, there is a temporary lack of light in some houses in the Shevchenkiv, Svyatoshyn, Holosiiv and Obolon districts,

DTEK said.

They emphasized that as soon as the security situation allows, everyone will be restored to power.

“Believe in energy workers and air defense!” – emphasized the company.By the way, at 08:37, DTEK reported that due to the Russian attack, there is also no electricity in the Buchansk and Vyshgorod districts.

