Missile debris crash in 5 Kyiv districts, causing power and water supply issues

2 JANUARY 2024

Missile debris has crashed in the Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Some Kyiv residents are experiencing issues with power and water supply.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Suspilne on Telegram

Quote from KCMA Head Serhii Popko: “[Missile] debris crashed on the roof of a multi-storey apartment building in the Pecherskyi district as a result of a [Russian] missile strike. Debris crashed on the grounds of a storage facility in the Obolonskyi district. [Debris also crashed] on open ground in the Holosiivskyi district. Emergency services have been deployed to these sites.”

Details: A few minutes later Popko also reported that more missile debris crashed on a residential building in the Pecherskyi district and that debris also fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The information is being confirmed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that several infrastructure facilities in Kyiv have been hit.

Quote from Klitschko: “Early reports indicate that a civilian infrastructure facility in the Podilskyi district has been hit. [Emergency response] services have been deployed to the scene. A gas pipe was also damaged in the Podilskyi district.

Some infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the capital have lost power. The water system is experiencing pressure issues in several districts.”

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources are also reporting power supply issues.

Meanwhile, Suspilne reported that there are issues with water supply in several Kyiv districts.

Update: Later, Klitschko reported that there are three injured people in Kyiv in one of the houses in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. He said that all of them were taken to hospital, and doctors continue to work on the spot.

