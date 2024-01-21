The Russian tank attack failed because of this sneaky weapon

Today, I’ll show you many video examples and explain how the Ukrainian algorithm for Russian tank destruction with FPV drones works. You’ll learn how Ukrainians have permanently changed the face of modern warfare. So, let’s get started!

Once, Ukrainians came up with something truly amazing – an algorithm that allows turning Russian tanks into flaming scrap metal with a single hit.

What if you attach a shaped-charge projectile from an RPG-7 to the drone? It’s an anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade designed specifically for penetrating tank armor.

And what if you direct this projectile right into the base of the Russian tank’s turret, into the rear area of the tank? Exactly! The tank will be immediately destroyed!

Like this: Like Loading...