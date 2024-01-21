Ukrainian Forces Repulsed One Of The Largest Assaults On Avdiivka: Historical Footage

The Russian armoured group got stuck in place and lost control.

The fighters of the 110th Marko Bezruchko Separate Mechanized Brigade showed one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The video was published on the Facebook page of the Press Service of the brigade.

“One of the largest assaults on Avdiivka! For the fifth month in a row, starting from October 10, the enemy is trying to break through our defence line with furious, just wild forces,” the report reads.

The military noted that there are daily close battles, Russian invaders conduct assaults, and carry out air raids. In particular, during the most large-scale attacks, the enemy simultaneously used on the battlefield such an amount of weapons that no country in the world used in any of the conflicts in the 21st century.

The fighters published a video of one of the largest assaults, which took place at the end of October 2023.

“The fighters of the 110th Brigade shot, without exaggeration, historical footage. This is what heroism looks like. The heroism of the Ukrainian Warrior. Death to the enemies,” the brigade noted.

During the attack, the enemy used more than 50 weapons and about 500 assault troops.

The Russian armored convoy moved to the strongholds of Ukrainian fighters in the area of Krasnohorivka — Stepove.

The invaders planned to break through the defence line, cross the railway tracks, enter Stepove and gain a foothold there.

Before the start of the assault, the enemy conducted a massive artillery preparation and made obscuring smoke. After that, the Russian convoy was divided into four groups, which moved in different directions. Enemy tanks were firing continuously, trying to pierce the corridor through minefields so that other vehicles could pass further. In response, the Ukrainian artillery began to work. During the battle, the Russians tirelessly tried to advance, but the Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy in manpower and weapons.

At one point, one of the enemy groups lost control, the commanders did not know what to do. The Russian armored group got stuck on the spot and tried to contact the headquarters. But the Russian command on the spot decided to drop the infantry where they managed to get to. After that, the vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation went to take the second group of assault troops. After that, a close battle with the enemy began. At this time, another Russian group tried to storm the Avdiivka.

