The oil terminal in Ust-Luga completely stopped work

Now the Novatek company is deciding how they will now eliminate the consequences of what happened.

After an overnight fire, the Russian company Novatek completely stopped operations at its oil terminal in the port of Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg. This was said in a statement .

“The technological process of NOVATEK in the port of Ust-Luga has been stopped due to a fire at production facilities,” Novatek said, adding that an operational headquarters has been created to eliminate the consequences.

The company also said the fire was the result of an “external influence.” “There were no injuries or threat to human life or health. The fire has now been localized, and the damage will be assessed later,” the statement says.

It should be noted that the port of Ust-Luga is one of the two main hubs of Russian energy exports in the Baltic Sea. The oil terminal is engaged in the distillation of petroleum products and ships them to sea tankers.

