The occupiers’ missile did not reach Ukraine and destroyed a village in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation (video)

Irina Pogorelaya10:17, 01/02/24

There are currently no reports of casualties or deaths.

One of the missiles of the Russian occupiers , launched across the territory of Ukraine, did not reach and fell on one of the villages in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

According to the report, the Kh-101 cruise missile fell in the village of Petropavlovka. The occupiers launched this missile from the Caspian Sea.

“And here comes instant karma. One of the missiles fired at Ukraine did not reach and fell on a village in the Voronezh region. I hope everyone there is happy now and grateful to their army of degenerates,” journalist Denis Kzansky commented on the incident.

The occupiers’ missile did not reach Ukraine and fell in the Voronezh regionThe occupiers’ missile did not reach Ukraine and fell in the Voronezh region

He explained that the village of Petropavlovka, Voronezh region, is located about 250 km from the controlled territory of Ukraine. “No Ukrainian artillery can finish it off. So Putin literally bombed Voronezh once again. Well, almost Voronezh,” he noted.

Massive missile attack on Ukraine

This morning, the Russian occupiers again attacked the territory of Ukraine with missiles. The enemy took 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers into the air. Subsequently, it became known about the takeoff of 9 MiG-31K PKS RF, which are carriers of Kinzhal missiles.

Air defense worked in Kharkov, as well as in Kiev and the region.

Later it became known about the large-scale consequences of a missile strike on Ukrainian territory. Currently, information is being received about several dead and dozens injured.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...