European countries, including Great Britain, are seeking to guarantee Ukraine the opportunity to win a war with Russia without US support. This is the case if Donald Trump comes to power in the States again and refuses to support Kyiv.

This is stated in The Times, which quotes an anonymous senior British government official. According to him, Europe is desperately increasing production capacity to send weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to deter the aggressor, regardless of American support, and at least for a year.

The publication’s interlocutor spoke about the beliefs of some politicians in the British government that defeating Putin only takes time, and therefore European countries should be ready to help Ukraine move forward without US “interference.”

A high-ranking official expressed his belief that the Russian dictator is banking on Trump in the US presidential elections in the fall of 2024. At the same time, Europe is “turning the gears to do it without America if Trump tries to pull the plug.”

“Can continental Europe afford to retreat just because Trump said there will be no more help from the US? I think most people understand that Putin cannot be allowed to win because the consequences for European security will be serious,” the British official added.

One of the paths to this victory, he sees, is to “stretch” the Russian army so thin that Putin is forced to surrender. And no matter what the pain threshold of the Kremlin leader, he is not able to continue the war indefinitely.

“2024 is not about great operational success – it is unlikely that there will be a big breakthrough this year. 2024 is the time to stretch Putin to 2025 and beyond – in fact, to call his bluff and test his resolve,” the interlocutor emphasized to The Times.

For their part, the authors of the material pointed to the beliefs of some Western officials that Ukraine can continue to hold its territories without American support.

One of these politicians, in a comment to the publication, said that it is much easier to hold Ukraine by defending itself and defending the achievements that it has already achieved on the battlefield than by going on a big offensive.

“On this issue, we are quite confident in the long term,” said the anonymous author.

The publication adds that, according to the heads of British military intelligence, Ukraine “will not be able to win the war with Russia in 2024” because it “has neither manpower nor weapons for a big breakthrough.” At the same time, the publication writes, the Russian occupiers also do not have the strength to launch a new large-scale offensive that can break through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the British newspaper Financial Times published a forecast that Donald Trump will not become president of the United States again, but Joe Biden will win the elections in November 2024. They are also convinced that Washington will continue to provide financial assistance to Kyiv.

