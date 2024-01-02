Consequences of the attack on Kharkov: severe destruction, one casualty and dozens of wounded (photos, video)

Irina Pogorelaya10:29, 01/02/24

It is now known that one person was killed and more than 40 were injured.

As a result of a massive missile attack on Kharkov , three fires occurred, numerous destructions of civilian infrastructure were recorded, and people were injured.

This is discussed in the message of the State Emergency Service. “Three fires broke out over a total area of ​​50 sq. m. A warehouse, a kiosk, things in the basement of one of the residential buildings, cars and gas that leaked from a damaged gas pipe were burning,” the department said.

According to preliminary data, one person died. “Information about the dead and injured is being clarified,” the State Emergency Service warned.

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

© photo State Emergency Service, Oleg Sinegubov

12/17 _ _

As the head of the Kharkov OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, clarified , a 91-year-old woman was killed as a result of enemy missile attacks on the center of Kharkov.

According to him, as of now, 44 victims are known. Among them are 5 children: 3 boys, 9 years old; girls 6 and 13 years old. Injured children have blast injuries, bruises, acubarotrauma, and acute reactions to stress. Also injured were 24 women aged from 19 to 84 years and 15 men aged from 24 to 60 years.

“Currently, 28 patients are in hospitals, including 3 children. Doctors assess their condition as average,” Sinegubov said.

Elimination of the consequences of the attack on KharkovElimination of the consequences of the attack on Kharkov

Large-scale missile attack on Ukraine

This morning, the Russian occupiers again attacked the territory of Ukraine with missiles. The enemy took 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers into the air. Subsequently, it became known about the takeoff of 9 MiG-31K PKS RF, which are carriers of Kinzhal missiles. Air defense worked in Kharkov, as well as in Kyiv and the region. Now information is emerging about the dead and wounded.

(C) UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...