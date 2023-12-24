Partisans infiltrate ammunition storage point in Crimea, discovering Russian command post – photo, video

24 DECEMBER 2023

Partisans from the Atesh group, which is composed of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, have reported that they had detected Russian forces in the Yevpatoriia district.

Source: ATESH

https://t.me/atesh_ua/3032?single

Details: Reportedly, the partisans managed to infiltrate the territory of a former ammunition storage point in the village of Novoozerne in the Yevpatoriia district.

As a result, a new Russian command post was uncovered, along with a command post vehicle and many vehicles with civilian number plates parked next to it.

Quote: “There is also information that within the last few days, several units of military equipment were transferred here with the goal of replenishing the losses of the grouping deployed in Ukraine’s south.”

