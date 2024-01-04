4/1/2024 – Translated from Czech via Google

In Russia, the campaign against the participants of the ” almost naked party ” organized by blogger Nastya Ivleeva and attended by several pop stars continues. Under the pressure of “Z-patriots”, who found the event inappropriate against the background of the war in Ukraine, the participants of the party, from Ksenia Sobchak to Philip Kirkorov, are now publicly apologizing. Actors are removed from programs and targeted for financial control. At the same time, today’s leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, himself participated in a strip party during the second Chechen war, where many Russian soldiers lost their lives. The event is commemorated by the Nastojaščej Vremja website.

“On December 25, 1999, around 7:00 p.m., the Russian President’s security service surrounded the Luna nightclub in St. Petersburg in preparation for a visit by Vladimir Putin. They took all areas, entrances, and exits under protection, and restricted traffic on Vozněsenské prospekt. They put a guard in the kitchen, checked the quality certificates of food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks,” Nězavisimaja Gazeta wrote in 2002.

The paper called Luna “one of the elite entertainment and erotic clubs” in the city center with two halls for a hundred people, candles on the tables, and red velvet chairs. The business, famous for its erotic parties, was opened in 1994. In an interview with Radio Svoboda in 2016, businessman Maxim Freidzon claimed that Putin, then the city’s deputy mayor, used to go to the club for his work meetings. According to him, Putin took bribes for registering private ownership of city-owned real estate and processing documents and licenses. According to Freidzon, he himself met Putin in Luna at least three times. “It was a normal strip club, there were girls behind the bar that you could go out with,” says Freidzon.

In December 1999, Putin, who was in his last days as prime minister, came to Luna with several ministers of his government and took seats directly opposite the stage. Putin was accompanied by a presidential bodyguard, although he did not become acting head of state until six days after the party. The safety measures were apparently justified, as just six months later Luna was blown up. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to the claims of the Russian tabloid, Vladimir Vladimirovich allegedly watched the dance numbers with undisguised interest, and the high-ranking guest even slightly embarrassed the experienced stripper with his attention. “I caught his eye,” recalls dancer Oksana, “and even felt a little shy.”

“The show has everything: love with concubines in the hot desert, the fascinating dance of snake women, the love of a porter and a maid, a spirited bullfight in which a strong bull and a fragile bullfighter compete in agility. The breasts of dancers of the second, third, and fourth sizes can be seen in abundance: graceful, firm, excited, quivering, sensual, flaming, enthusiastic, free, golden, dreamy, happy…” reporter Besik wrote about the performance of the Lunar Extravaganza seen by Putin Pipi. After the performance, the then Prime Minister of the Russian Federation left his autograph at the club, wishing “happiness in the new millennium”. The latter, engraved in a metal plate, hung in the club until at least 2003.

“The old millennium, which Putin said goodbye to in his message to Club Luna, did not end well for Russia. Now, the outrage over the ‘naked party’ was sparked by the fact that the Russian army was waging bloody battles in Ukraine at the same time. The Second Chechen War, which began in August 1999, was then in full swing. Just a month before Putin’s visit to the Lunar Extravaganza, Russian troops surrounded Grozny. According to official data alone, Russia lost more than 7,000 soldiers, officers, and members of internal units in the Second Chechen War,” Nashtoyashchei Vremya recalls a similar context of the event at the time.

https://www.forum24.cz/putin-se-take-kdysi-v-dobe-valky-ucastnil-naheho-vecirku-nahy-byl-hodne

