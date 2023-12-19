UK, Ukraine planning to sign 10-year security pact – The Telegraph

19.12.2023 11:53

In the coming weeks, Ukraine and the United Kingdom are planning to sign a 10-year security pact, as part of which Britain will use its naval experience to help Ukraine control the Black Sea.

The relevant statement was made by The Telegraph, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will pledge to “keep Kyiv in the fight” against Russia by providing military support focused on naval assets, as well as financial aid and intelligence sharing.

The document will also contain promises of a post-war security guarantee to ward off Moscow should it consider attacking again, including stepping up weapons deliveries and reimposing sanctions.

According to the publication, British officials have told their Ukrainian counterparts the United Kingdom will focus on bolstering Kyiv’s maritime capabilities as part of the planned MoU.

The focus of arms deliveries will be on ensuring Ukraine’s forces become more “interoperable” with NATO to act as a long-term deterrent against future attacks.

The UK’s armed forces will also promise to maintain its Operation Interflex training programme, which has drilled more than 30,000 Ukrainian recruits.

